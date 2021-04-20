Protesters demand better conditions for inmates at St. Louis City Justice Center

ST. LOUIS – Protesters gathered outside of the St. Louis City Justice Center once again Monday.
They are demanding better conditions for inmates and court dates scheduled so that cases can proceed.
City officials told the Post-Dispatch that changes have taken place in the wake of the violent uprisings at the jail.
Since March corrections officials have expanded recreational time for inmates. In-person visits have also been restarted and inmates will soon have the option to video chat with family using portable tablets.
The locks at the jail are also being fixed.