Protesters face off over statue of St. Louis’ namesake

ST. LOUIS – Protesters are calling for the removal of a statue of St. Louis’ namesake, a French king-turned-saint who burned manuscript copies of Jewish religious texts during the Middle Ages, while another group is praying for the monument to stay.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that about a dozen police officers stood between a total of nearly 200 in both groups gathered Saturday at the Apotheosis of St. Louis, the formal name for the statue of King Louis IX atop Art Hill in Forest Park.

Louis IX is the only king of France to be canonized in the Catholic Church.