Protesters gather for ‘Expect Us’ rally in Hazelwood

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – As anti-police brutality protests sweep the United States protestors with the group ‘Expect Us’ marched Sunday in Hazelwood. Demonstrators are asking the community to come to action against violence towards the African American Community. The group met at the Life Storage building on north Lindbergh before marching out across the area.

Last week, hundreds of protesters gathered in St. Louis’ Central West End for the “Expect Us” rally on Friday evening. The demonstrators gathered at the intersection of Euclid and Maryland Plaza near the home of the McCloskeys, the couple who pulled guns on protesters who marched through the same streets on Monday, June 29.

