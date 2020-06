FLORISSANT, MO – Protest in Florissant was peaceful Monday as protester demonstrated at the Florissant Police Department for the second day.

Police and law enforcement officers kept an eye on protesters but gave them a wide berth at the police station and marched north on Lindbergh Blvd. to Waterford Drive.

At one point in the evening, protesters did go to Florissant Mayor Timothy Lowery home. No incidents were reported during the demonstration at the mayor’s home.