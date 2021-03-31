Protesters hold Voting Right Lobby Day in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A group of protesters will hold a Voting Rights Lobby Day in Jefferson City, Missouri at the state capitol Wednesday.
Voter advocate groups said lawmakers have passed several discriminatory voting bills and they want it to stop.
Last Thursday, Missouri House Bill 738 passed. Opponents said it allows unconstitutional photo ID requirements to vote. It also delays the counting of absentee ballots and eliminates a secret ballot for certain voters with disabilities and expands voter purges.