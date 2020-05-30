Breaking News
IL: 5,270 deaths/ 117,455 cases; MO: 738 deaths/ 12,795 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Protesters in Wilkes-Barre say they want justice for George Floyd

News

by: Julie Dunphy

Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A protest on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square started at 11 a.m Saturday.

Dozens of people held signs chanting “Black Lives Matter” and at times they were silent.

The protesters even took a walk around the Square to attract attention from different intersections. One protester says they are demonstrating today to bring justice for George Floyd’s death.

The protester tells Eyewitness News, “No one deserves to be murdered in our county.” Drivers were heard honking all afternoon to support the demonstrators.

Reporter Julie Dunphy will have the story on later editions of Eyewitness News.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News