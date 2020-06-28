Breaking News
Protesters march in the Central West End after Krewson reads names and addresses

by: Monica Ryan

Mayor Lyda Krewson (File photo)

ST. LOUIS – In response to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson reading the names and addresses of people protesting the city’s policing budget, Expect US is hosting a march Sunday in the Central West End.

Expect US’ Facebook page said the march will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Euclid Avenue.

At last check, the Facebook event had 155 people saying they’re going.

In the details portion of their Facebook event, the group said, “it’s time to get LOUD! It’s time that the Central West End hears us. They think it’s a game! Plus, we have a surprise.”

