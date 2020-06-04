Protesters staying on message as more demonstrations are planned

ST. LOUIS – Protest leaders decided on a day of rest on Tuesday and nothing prominent happened today either.

Another protest is scheduled for tomorrow and there’s a plan to make sure things do not get out of hand.

Following Monday night’s Downtown St. Louis protest, the question still lingers on some people’s minds.

How could a peaceful protest turn to death and destruction so quickly.

“The people that’s out there for the wrong reasons and trying to hijack the message and take the protest and infiltrate them, I’m not supporting that,” State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge said. “But there’s a lot of pain out there.”

Pain that Aldridge says people show in different ways.

He says the instances witnessed downtown showed just how far anger can go when dealing with years of oppression.

He admits he’s totally against the destruction of property but believes this should involve a deeper conversation and swifter action.

“You make enough noise and disruption where you can actually make some policy change throughout the process,” said Aldridge. “Whether it’s the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County and across the state.”

Tuesday, protesters took a day of rest following Monday’s actions.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson signed an executive order placing an indefinite curfew on city residents.

That led to a much more peaceful Tuesday night.

“Last night was a better night, significantly better,” the mayor said. “It was also better because the curfew and because law enforcement was fully in place.”

Now the question lingers when the next protest happens what’s the course of action to eliminate discourse that takes away from the messaging.

Aldridge says that talks are in place right now and protest leaders are doing the best they can to stay on par with their messaging while keeping everyone safe.

“We can’t control the way that people want to vent, but we will keep it very organized,” the state rep said. “We will be nonviolent, but we will be angry.”

Tomorrow protestors are headed to Brentwood as they plan to continue to have their frustration heard and their presence known.