IL: 5,270 deaths/ 117,455 cases; MO: 738 deaths/ 12,795 cases.
Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX: Demonstrators hold “Expect Us Rally” in downtown Clayton

Protesters take to streets in downtown Clayton following police-involved deaths

CLAYTON, Mo. – The protesters marched up and down the streets of downtown Clayton following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The ” Expect Us Rally” began at 100 Central Ave on Saturday around 3:00 p.m. and protestors are moving their protest towards Interstate 70.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFox captured footage where hundreds of protesters filled the streets. Fox 2’s Roche Madden reports they are looking to get their voice heard as they come together to fight for justice.

St. Louis County Police have portions of Forest Park Parkway blocked off from motorist. The Saint Louis Galleria also closed their doors at 1:00 p.m.

There are reports of several other protests planned for Saturday evening 5:00 p.m. at Chesterfield Outlet Mall and 6:00 p.m. at the Ferguson police station.

