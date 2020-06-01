Protesters throw fireworks and other objects at police in Ferguson

FERGUSON, MO – After a day of peace overall in the St. Louis Metro Area, violence has broken out again in Ferguson. Police at the Ferguson Police Department have bolstered their ranks Sunday with officers from surrounding North County police departments, Missouri State Highway Patrol and St. Louis County Police Department.

Just after 9:15 p.m., protesters across the street from the Ferguson Police Department started pelting officers with rocks, bottles, and fireworks.

In response officers moved forward and fired tear gas into a crowd to disperse the protesters.

Officers in Ferguson are giving commands for protestors to disperse after agitators in the crowd began throwing rocks and fireworks at officers. This is now an unlawful assembly. — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) June 1, 2020