Protesters visit city hall to call for Workhouse shutdown

ST. LOUIS – Calls to close the Medium Security Jail in St. Louis are growing.

Protesters have been gathering Wednesday to call for the shutdown of the institution commonly known as The Workhouse.

“Let our elected officials know that during this pandemic, that it’s unethical and immoral to continue to spend money on this jail when so many people need affordable housing, child care, mental health services, and health care,” said organizer Inez Boreaux.

The demonstrators drove to St. Louis City Hall to take their message to the front steps of local government power, hoping Mayor Lyda Krewson would hear their pleas.

Boreaux, who is one of organizers of Wednesday’s campaign, spent a month at The Workhouse in 2016 and described living in the jail as deplorable.

“The message is simple: close The Workhouse and the money gets reallocated those who need it most,” she said.

The call for the closure comes as aldermen debate the Fiscal Year 2021 budget.

Mayor Krewson’s office released this statement which said, in part:

Regarding the protest, we respect the rights of all individuals to gather, protest, and express themselves nonviolently. This morning, we had the opportunity to meet with some of the organizers in order to listen to them and discuss this issue. We don’t believe our interests are mutually exclusive. Over the last three years, the City’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, formed by Mayor Krewson, has worked diligently to implement various reforms and reduce the jail population. Today, those who the courts have determined should be in custody are being held almost exclusively on serious felony charges. The Mayor’s office says since April 2017, the City has invested more than $5.5 million in overall facility, including the pods, upgrades and infrastructure improvements at MSI, including new air conditioning, plumbing, showers, sinks, toilets, flooring, lighting, security, etc. These changes were described in November 2019 by a state grand jury during an unannounced tour as “clean, professionally run and transformed.” More than one year ago, the City completely closed the second-floor dorm and sleeping quarters at MSI, and also closed the first-floor dorm in late 2019. No detainees are being held in the old dorm. The City is only utilizing the newer pod areas of MSI and continues to provide accredited medical care to detainees, who also have routine access to a gym, chapel, computer lab, and other educational and informational resources. The decision to detain an individual pretrial is made exclusively by the Circuit Attorney’s Office, the Public Defender’s Office, defense attorneys, and judges in the 22nd Judicial Circuit.