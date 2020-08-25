Protestors inside Missouri House gallery during debate on crime bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- Protestors entered the Missouri House gallery Tuesday morning in Jefferson City. The protestors had red handprints on their shirts. It comes as the House votes on the crime bill.

The group is part of Expect Us . According to its Facebook page, the group says today’s event is “The people’s state of the state takeover”.

The Facebook page says Gov. Parson’s special session will only further criminalize, brutalize, and oppress marginalized communities. The group says it is demanding solutions that will get to the core of violence.

Members of the group met up in St. Charles this morning then headed out to the state capitol.

