Protestors show up outside Illinois special session; want state to reopen

SPRINGFIELD, Ill – Nearly 100 protestors gathered outside the Bank of Springfield Center in anticipation of today’s Illinois House session. The demonstrators object to continued state restrictions due to COVID-19.

The protest is a continuation of the Reopen Illinois Protests that have taken place outside of the Capitol the last few weekends.

Lawmakers are meeting at the Bank of Springfield Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week. The center has been transformed into a socially-distanced chamber for house members.

This morning, Illinois republicans held a zoom news conference calling for a vote on the Governor’s Restore Illinois Plan.

Nexstar's Illinois Captiol Bureau Chief, Mark Maxwell, shared an update on our sister-station WCIA's site.






