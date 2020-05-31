Protests turn destructive in Ferguson after peaceful march in Clayton

FERGUSON, Mo. – Following a lengthy protest that took hundreds of marchers from Clayton to University City on Saturday, the focus shifted to Ferguson that evening, where things started out peaceful and then took a dramatic turn.

After a man rolled what appeared to a smoke grenade at officers, other protestors armed with bats smashed the glass windows of the Ferguson Police Department.

Officers dressed in riot gear came out to support Ferguson cops.

From about 10:15 p.m. Saturday to 1:30 a.m. Sunday, seven officers were injured after being hit with rocks, bottles, and fireworks. Three of the officers were transported to local hospitals; their injuries were not life-threatening. The other four were treated at the scene.

At least 11 police and fire vehicles were damaged, mostly from rocks and other debris being thrown.

Numerous businesses in the area were damaged of showed signs of forced or attempted forced entry. This includes the Ferguson Police Department’s facility.

No arrests have been made as of late Sunday morning.

A significant amount of gunfire was also present throughout the night in the immediate area and the vicinity.

Earlier on Saturday, hundreds gathered to protest and march in Clayton. This included people of all ages and many races gathering together for a common cause. Protestors came with signs and chants.

They briefly rallied before walking through the streets of Clayton and then up and onto Forest Park Parkway. The St. Louis Galleria, which is nearby, closed early.

The march then continued to University City.