Proud to Serve: Affton firefighter engineer honored with $500 for his dedication to the community

ST. LOUIS – Every month on FOX 2, we salute our 1st responders, military or veterans with our Proud to Serve Award. This month, we salute Jordan Levinson, an Affton Fire Engineer who began volunteering for the department a few years out of high school. Since 2005, Jordan has been serving as EMS and Firefighter Engineer driving the trucks when the calls come in. Ask almost anyone in the Affton community who their favorite firefighter is, and Jordan’s name will be recognized by community members and residents. Jordan has also served as a volunteer on the school board. Students know him as the volunteer assistant band leader with the marching and symphonic bands, a role he cherishes.

Jordan is also a father to five kids from Pre-K to Senior in high school and his wife is one of the District Nurses. He credits his wife for supporting him in all of his interests and keeping the household going when he is working long shifts at the firehouse.

Jordan was nominated by a friend and parent in the district who met him when their kids were going through pre-school together who told us:

I have known Affton Fire Engineer Jordan Levinson since 2010 and cannot count the ways he contributes to our community, including but not limited to: Parent School Board Member, Assistant Band Director Volunteer. Ask anyone in the community who is there favorite firefighter and the likely answer is Jordan Levinson.

Jordan receives $500 from Brown & Brown Law Firm and our Proud to Serve award.

