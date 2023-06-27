BYRNES MILL, Mo. – FOX 2’s Proud to Serve recipient for the month of June is Police Chief Frank Selvaggio from Byrnes Mill, Missouri.

Following decades of service in other communities, Chief Frank came to Byrnes Mill about 4 years ago, bringing leadership to a program he created called ‘CAPPS’ with the intention of providing community policing and solutions in partnership with the Byrnes Mill community.

Chief Frank is proud of his department that is currently hiring officers. He was nominated by a member of his team who told FOX 2:

Chief Frank, as he’s affectionately known by the entire community is the most selfless, caring, and compassionate professional I have ever known. Chief is more than just a police officer. He is dedicated to changing the view of policing by being a dedicated servant to our community by building trust and rapport. Each day, Chief drives around the community speaking with residents and checking up on those he knows needs assistance in many different ways. He has created a program called ‘CAPPS,’ which stands for Community and Policing Providing Solutions. This program is designed to work with the community to correct the issues they are facing. He understands it’s a team effort and neither can be successful without the other’s help. Chief has also organized a parenting seminar for drug and alcohol abuse. This is something that Chief is passionate about, as he wants to protect the children in our community from the dangers presented to them. This seminar includes many hospitals, community health agencies, DEA, and MADD to come volunteer their time to help parents recognize behaviors in their children. There are many more things that Chief does which makes him deserving of this award and I could speak on them for days.

Chief Frank receives $500 from Brown & Brown Law Firm and FOX 2's Proud to Serve Award.