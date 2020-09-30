Fenton fire captain has fostered over 50 children; receives $500 award

FENTON, Mo. – Captain Paul Seemayer has lived in the Fenton community for several decades, serving as a firefighter, paramedic, and, most recently, as an alderman.

It is a community he lives in, loves, and has supported for more than 30 years. The Fenton Fire District is internationally accredited, one of only 60 fire departments in the country with international distinction.

Capt. Seemayer says he loves his job because he gets to help people on their worst day. But he also said that when the call comes in, he is often coming to the homes of people he already knows.

But outside of his calling as a firefighter and paramedic, Paul and his wife, Pam, have fostered over 50 children, adopting three. One of their children has special needs.

“We’ve had over 50 children, we started out with our great niece … we decided we could do more so we took classes and it’s been very rewarding,” Seemayer said.

One Christmas, Paul and Pam welcomed 11 children into their home. The Fenton fire and EMS colleagues pitched in to help the Seemayers provide gifts for each of the children.

“For some of those kids, it was the first presents they ever got,” Seemayer said.

Paul says his kids pitch in around the house and each time a new child needs placement, they have a family meeting to discuss with the other children if they are ok to take in one more. During his taping with FOX 2, several of his older children were holding the young ones. Pam says the older kids know more than most teens about car seat safety, prepping and cooking food, and changing diapers. It’s a team effort in the Seemayer household.

Captain Seemayer was hesitant to accept the Proud to Serve spotlight because he shares it with his firehouse colleagues.

“Everything I do, I can’t do without these guys [and women] and the support I get from them,” he said.

Captain Seemayer receives $500 from the Brown & Brown Law Firm. Ed Brown says they are happy to support Captain Seemayer and help him provide just a little something more for the kids he serves.

