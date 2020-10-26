Frederick Trice receives $500 Proud to Serve award for 30 years of service in Mehlville

MEHLVILLE, Mo. – Frederick Trice has served 30 years in Mehlville as an EMS, paramedic lieutenant, field training officer, and community paramedic. He is always learning and gaining more certifications as he can, recently completing his Certified Flight Paramedic training. For the majority of his years as a first responder, he has also been the fire district’s chaplain, a role that means you are never off-duty. His faith and his ministry guide him every day in his role with the fire district but have also meant a calling to serve mission trips overseas.

Trice spent time providing medical assistance to the indigent in Ethiopian villages and Beijing, China. He says he went there to help, but “the experience taught me more than I expected.”

Trice says the role of a paramedic is constantly changing. Keeping trained on advancing technologies is paramount to success. Fred says he loves to get to know the next generation of paramedics and says he always tells them this job is a calling. You do it because you love to serve.

Trice has received numerous commendations from local, state, and national leaders thanking him for his service. He says he never entered this job for a pat on the back, but “it is so nice to know that others appreciate what you do.”

Trice’s wife, Dionna, nominated him for the Proud to Serve award:

I am writing to nominate a very worthy man, Frederick Trice. Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, Frederick has served a 30-year career with Mehlville Fire Protection District (St. Louis County) as a Paramedic Lieutenant, Field Training Officer, Certified Community Paramedic, and Certified Flight Paramedic. For most of his career, he has served as the Fire District Chaplain. When his colleagues go home at the end of their work-shift, Lieutenant Trice could be found following up with families of tragic incidents; and bringing comfort to a myriad of others. He has even provided medical assistance to the indigent in Ethiopian villages, and Beijing, China. Over the years Mr. Trice has received many accolades from bipartisan leaders—including a personal letter from former VP, Joe Biden. I nominate Fred because he is all that, and more. He is my husband, and favorite First Responder. Dionna Trice

Frederick Trice receives $500 from Brown & Brown Law Firm. David Shulman says they are glad to donate the $500 to Fred because “Fred teaches teens about the dangers of texting and driving and a lot of injuries happen due to texting a driving.”

