ST. LOUIS – Each month, FOX 2 gives out the Proud to Serve award to honor the local heroes who protect and serve.

Security teams inside schools have the incredible responsibility to protect children and give them security and safety to learn. Enter Daymon McGhee, a security supervisor for one of the largest school districts in St. Louis, Hazelwood School District.

Daymon found his calling after graduating from Hazelwood East. After working as a football coach, he joined the security team and is now a supervisor over 29 security officers at Hazelwood East where the school is guarded 24/7 ensuring the students and school are safe.

Officer McGhee was nominated by a teacher in the school, who shared:

“Officer McGhee is the lead safety officer at Hazelwood East High School. St. Louis County Police no longer hold positions as safety resource officers in the Hazelwood School District. Our school safety officers are our first responders. Officer McGhee is second to none in protecting Hazelwood East. He’s hard-working, dedicated, and goes above and beyond the call of duty. An alumnus of Hazelwood East, Officer Daymon McGhee is a hometown hero who is proud to serve.”

Officer McGhee receives $500 from Brown & Brown Law Firm.

If you would like to nominate a first responder, military, or veteran for our Proud to Serve Award, click here.