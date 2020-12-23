Local veteran receives $500 for becoming a teacher following Air Force career

ST. LOUIS – Lauren Tammaro spent 20 years in the US Air Force working on KC-135s and following in the footsteps of her dad, who was a master sergeant.

She was one of the only females on the flight line. She met her husband, also a military veteran and together. They moved often while raising their family.

Following her career, she decided to volunteer in the schools and fell in love with teaching. She got her teaching certificate and became a Program Aide at Laverna Evans Elementary School in O’Fallon Community Consolidated School District 90.

Longtime principal Ryan Keller nominated Lauren for our Proud to Serve award:

Lauren loves her job and enjoys coming to work each day to find solutions to any challenge that may be presented. She is able to assist student who struggle and guide them to success in the classroom. She is a focused individual who strives to meet the individual needs of all students in the special needs program. Her schedule divides her work day among many different teachers, and classrooms. She never has a complaint about anyone or anything. She has a positive attitude that is infectious among her peers. Lauren is happy to come to work each day to make a difference in her school community. When the pandemic set in this past spring, she volunteered to deliver student lunches and assist in the office. She spends many hours working in the Evans School garden and sharing the fruits of her labor. She served the United States Air Force for 20 years and she is now doing an awesome job serving Evans Students.

Lauren is humble and says service is her calling. Within the school community, she supports many students across all grades and volunteers to tend to the school garden, which grows food to help families in need, with the overage is donated to the local food pantry.

Lauren says she loves gardening, so she was happy to make deliveries to the families over the summer. Lauren loves her school family and feels extremely blessed to be able to work in a wonderful school district.

“As I thought about Lauren, it occurred to me that she’s spent her life in two of the most impactful first protected the citizens of our country,” David Shulman, director of marketing for Brown & Brown Law firm, said. “And then she educated the children of our country.”

Lauren receives $500 from Brown & Brown Law Firm.

If you would like to nominate a first responder, member of the military, or a veteran for our Proud to Serve award, click here.