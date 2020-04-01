Breaking News
IL: 99 deaths/5,994 cases; MO: 14 deaths/1,327 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Live Now
President Trump and Coronavirus Task Force provide daily update

Local Vietnam veteran overdue for recognition receives the Proud to Serve award

Proud to Serve

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - Albert Nelson served two tours in Vietnam as a US Marine. Drafted at just 19 years old, Nelson became a machine gunner. After his first deployment, he thought he was heading home, but after 20 days at home, he was called back to serve again.

Soldiers who were lucky enough to make it home from Vietnam were not celebrated at that time. Much of the country opposed the war, and therefore, many Vietnam veterans did not get the gratitude and recognition they deserved for serving their country.

Despite the struggles of returning to civilian life, Albert Nelson and his wife and two children lived a good life in House Springs, Missouri, where they have resided on the same street for 30-plus years.

Albert Nelson, 74, still takes care of others often checking in on his neighbors, a few who need help with cutting their grass, or taking out their trash. And he enjoys a good find from area flea markets. Recently, Al had open-heart surgery. It’s been a slow recovery, but Mr. Nelson is happy to give back to his friends and enjoy time with his 5 grandchildren who play sports and bring a big smile to his face.

Albert Nelson receives a $500 gift card from Brown & Brown Law Firm.

“We are very appreciative of what they went through. It was a rough time and we are happy that they made it out alive and they can have a productive life here in St. Louis," says Ed Brown. "We are very proud of them.”

If you would like to nominate a first responder, active military or veteran for our Proud to Serve award of $500 gift card from Brown & Brown Law Firm, click here.

Share this story

Nominate a candidate

FOX 2  is honoring local heroes who dedicate their lives to saving others. We’ve partnered with Art Van Furniture and Brown & Brown Attorneys at Law to honor Law Enforcement, Firefighters, EMS, Military and Veterans with a monthly feature, plus $1,000 in gift cards! Your nominations will help us salute those in our community who are Proud to Serve.

Nominate a local hero

Popular

Latest News

More News