Local Vietnam veteran overdue for recognition receives the Proud to Serve award

ST. LOUIS - Albert Nelson served two tours in Vietnam as a US Marine. Drafted at just 19 years old, Nelson became a machine gunner. After his first deployment, he thought he was heading home, but after 20 days at home, he was called back to serve again.

Soldiers who were lucky enough to make it home from Vietnam were not celebrated at that time. Much of the country opposed the war, and therefore, many Vietnam veterans did not get the gratitude and recognition they deserved for serving their country.

Despite the struggles of returning to civilian life, Albert Nelson and his wife and two children lived a good life in House Springs, Missouri, where they have resided on the same street for 30-plus years.

Albert Nelson, 74, still takes care of others often checking in on his neighbors, a few who need help with cutting their grass, or taking out their trash. And he enjoys a good find from area flea markets. Recently, Al had open-heart surgery. It’s been a slow recovery, but Mr. Nelson is happy to give back to his friends and enjoy time with his 5 grandchildren who play sports and bring a big smile to his face.

Albert Nelson receives a $500 gift card from Brown & Brown Law Firm.

“We are very appreciative of what they went through. It was a rough time and we are happy that they made it out alive and they can have a productive life here in St. Louis," says Ed Brown. "We are very proud of them.”

