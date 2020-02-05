Proud to Serve: $1,000 given to St. Louis officer for community policing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Our Proud to Serve recipient for January is Staff Sergeant Darious Rutling, who serves with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

In his five short years with the department, Officer Rutling has focused his efforts on community policing, being a part of the School Empowerment Unit tailoring an “officer friendly” curriculum to mentor kids and encourage a positive perception of police officers.

Staff Sgt. Rutling was nominated for our Proud to Serve award by his co-worker who tells us:

Officer Rutling is currently assigned to District Two where he serves as in the School Empowerment Unit. Officer Rutling has demonstrated a passion to mentor and lead young children by diving directly into the schools with vision, tenacity and his signature funny-loving demeanor. He has tailored an "Officer Friendly" curriculum, Junior Achievement activities and assisted with countless STL PolarCops Community Engagement events in an effort to encourage a positive perception of police officers. n addition to serving his community, for the past 11 years, Officer Rutling has proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army National Guard. He recently embarked on a journey to advance his military career which required him to attend a 7-week advanced training course in Fort Gordon, Georgia. During this period, Officer Rutling was away from his wife and two young sons. The experience reaped success as Officer Rutling returned promoted to Staff Sergeant. Officer Rutling is an asset to our agency, our country, and our youth. I am honored to nominate him for the Fox 2 Protect and Serve salute.

He receives our Proud to Serve salute tonight, earning a $500 gift card to Art Van Furniture St. Louis and $500 check card from Brown & Brown Attorneys at Law.

If you would like to nominate someone for our Proud to Serve Salute, click here.