LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – By the age of fourteen, Andy Crump decided he wanted to be a firefighter. With encouragement from his uncle, also a firefighter, and his family, he joined the Fire Explorers program in Hazelwood and graduated from high school with his sights set to complete both the Fire Academy and Paramedic’s Academy while volunteering with several medical facilities.

He and his wife met in high school, and she became a dispatcher for a while. He was a hospital paramedic for a few years.

Today, Andy works 48-hour shifts for the Lincoln County Fire Protection District, which covers 136 square miles. He was once part of a 3-man team, which meant early on that each shift was responding to about 20 calls per rotation. Today, they have doubled the size in Lincoln County to two firehouses. Andy loves to cook in the fire house.

A family member nominated Andy and told FOX 2:

Andy became a Hazelwood Fire Explorer at the age of 14 and was the Chief Explorer by the time he left. While in high school, he completed his Emergency Medical Training (EMT) education and was also the owner of a small business called ‘AC/DC Retailer’s’ with his mom. After graduating from high school, he put himself through the St. Louis County Fire Academy and then the Paramedic’s Academy! Andy worked and volunteered with several medical facilities in St. Louis County before becoming a paramedic with the Lincoln County Ambulance District for 5+ years, delivering babies and saving the lives of many. He has now achieved a career goal by becoming a full-time firefighter with the Lincoln County Fire Protection District. His fellow firefighters are very happy to have his firefighting skills as part of their team, but they are also very pleased that Andy really enjoys cooking and has taken on the role of firehouse cook! I believe Andy deserves this Proud to Serve award because he was just a typical child with a dream and is proof that you can do anything when you really want it!

Andy Crump receives $500 from Brown & Brown Law Firm and FOX 2’s Proud to Serve Award. If you would like to nominate a first responder, military or veteran, click here.