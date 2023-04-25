ST. LOUIS – Colonel William ‘Bill”’ Miller has spent his career serving the country.

He started his career with the 131st Fighter Wing at Lambert Airport in March 1987 as an avionics technician, and has risen in the ranks to his current position as Commander of the 131st Mission Support Group at Jefferson Barracks. His 37-years of service included a deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and moving his family to various Air National Guard locations.

His wife nominated him for our Proud to Serve Award:

“Bill has been with the Air Guard for 37 years. He entered the military when he was 17. He is a great inspiration to his co-workers, friends, and community. He is tireless in his efforts and commitment to the Air Guard. He is a true patriot and sacrifices for his country and community. He started with the 131st unit at Lambert Airport in 1987 and continues his outstanding service to this day. I would like to give him a little recognition for his commitment to his country.”

Colonel Miller currently provides command leadership for four squadrons, two flights, and one security forces operating location that gives over 400 combat-ready Airmen for both state and federal missions in the Air National Guard’s B-52 wing. He shared that he is most proud of the Air National Guard response during the Covid-19 pandemic, mobilizing to build testing sites, communication, and construction and human resources to Americans throughout the entirety, inclusive of vaccination sites.

FOX 2 salutes Colonel William Miller, and thank him for his dedication of service. He receives $500 from Brown & Brown Law Firm.



If you would like to nominate a 1st responder, military or veteran member for our Proud to Serve award, click here.