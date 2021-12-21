Proud to Serve: Corrections officer Rebecca Drummond

Every month on FOX 2, we give out our Proud to Serve award, a salute to our local first responders, military members, and veterans. Rebecca Drummond of Belleville is our recipient this month.

Rebecca is an officer with the Illinois Department of Corrections. Rebecca initially went through the police academy but soon found herself going through training to be a corrections officer when police jobs were not available at the time. While there are not many female corrections officers, she completed the training, including a 6-week course where no phone contact is made, involving physical training in defense and mental training.

Rebecca believes in calling all inmates by their name rather than their number to establish rapport, build respect, and ensure that her primary role to keep the inmates safe and secure is completed.

Her mom nominated her, telling us:

My daughter, Rebecca, is an incredible person and officer. She always has a positive attitude every day at work. She keeps that positivity in every aspect of her life. She constantly goes out of her way to make sure people around her are ok. She is willing to give her friends, family, and coworkers the shirt off of her back if necessary. I am so proud to call her my daughter!

Rebecca says she absolutely loves her job. She’s completed 9 years as a corrections officer and that’s what’s earned her $500 from Brown & Brown Law Firm and our Proud to Serve award.