COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Eric Hartman was born and raised in Collinsville, Illinois, a community where he gives back dozens of hours as a volunteer member of the Collinsville club of Shriner’s.

Eric has over 15 years of service in the Illinois Air National Guard at Scott Air Force Base. He has been deployed overseas multiple times throughout his military career. He loves to give back and help kids, along with the sixty or so members of the Collinsville Shriner’s. Eric is also a huge CITY SC soccer fan and enjoys fundraising and participating in Collinsville events.

His wife nominated Eric, and she tells us:

“Eric has been a member of the ILANG for 16 years, working full time for them the last ten. He has deployed three times in the last four years and five times in his military career. In addition to working and his deployments, he is a member of the Ainad Shriners, where he volunteers countless hours every year to raise money for the St. Louis Shriners Hospital as well as all the other Shriners Hospitals. With the Shriners he is a member of their Legion of Honor and a former president of the Collinsville Shrine Club.”

Eric Hartman receives $500 from Brown & Brown Law Firm and FOX 2's Proud to Serve Award.