ST. LOUIS – Sergeant Kim Berry is a veteran and longtime first responder with the Florissant Police Department.

When she was just 6 years old, she explored the inside of a Maryland Heights police car and decided she was going to become a first responder. After high school, she joined the Marines, where she served overseas, specifically in Afghanistan during Operation ENDURING FREEDOM and then in Kuwait in support of Operation IRAQUI FREEDOM.

During her military service, she achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. She then attended the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Academy and has been a first responder with the City of Florissant for 15+ years, where she is currently a Sergeant.

Her passion for law enforcement meant assignments as a School Resource officer, which led her to create the Future Leaders Academy, a week-long free summer camp for teens to be introduced to various areas of law enforcement and other careers. Sgt. Kim Berry not only coordinates the week-long camp but also collaborates with the community to fundraise, so the camp costs are free to attendees.

She was nominated by a community member, who tells us:

Sgt. Berry is a military Veteran and Police Officer who continues to serve youth in North County. She started a Future Leadership Camp a few years ago and was able to keep it alive through COVID. She and her team are currently in the middle of a future leadership camp, exposing these kids to all kinds of opportunities for life after high school as well as plenty of fun along the way

Sgt. Kim Berry receives $500 from Brown & Brown Law Firm and FOX 2’s Proud to Serve Award. If you would like to nominate a first responder, military member, or veteran, click here.