Proud to Serve: Healthcare Hero and Captain in the National Guard receives $500

ST. LOUIS – Sarah Hecht is an assistant nurse manager on the thoracic surgery floor Barnes Jewish Hospital working during in the midst of the pandemic. She is and also a critical care nurse and also a Captain in the National Guard. She entered the military as an opportunity to serve our country.

Her husband Jake is a firefighter with the Hazelwood Fire Department. Together they juggle high pressure goals. They also have a 3-year old son.

“He’s what we both do this for all the time. He keeps us going to lead by example.” They have a great support system with grandparents nearby. Sarah credits her family for the support they give to allow both of them to serve.

Ed Brown from Brown & Brown Law Firm awarded them with $500 from the firm. “We’re very, very proud of Jake and Sarah and glad to be able to help them in a small way.”

