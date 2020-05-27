Breaking News
Proud to Serve: Healthcare Hero and Captain in the National Guard receives $500

Proud to Serve

ST. LOUIS – Sarah Hecht is an assistant nurse manager on the thoracic surgery floor Barnes Jewish Hospital working during in the midst of the pandemic.  She is and also a critical care nurse and also a Captain in the National Guard.  She entered the military as an opportunity to serve our country. 

Her husband Jake is a firefighter with the Hazelwood Fire Department. Together they juggle high pressure goals.  They also have a 3-year old son. 

“He’s what we both do this for all the time.  He keeps us going to lead by example.”  They have a great support system with grandparents nearby.  Sarah credits her family for the support they give to allow both of them to serve. 

Ed Brown from Brown & Brown Law Firm awarded them with $500 from the firm.  “We’re very, very proud of Jake and Sarah and glad to be able to help them in a small way.”

