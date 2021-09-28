Proud to Serve: Local firefighter and Marine Corps veteran active in promoting mental wellness

ST. LOUIS – Each month, FOX 2 gives out our Proud to Serve award. In September, we honor a man who served in the U.S. Marine Corps and is currently a firefighter with the West Overland Fire Protection District.

Josh Hildebrand was nominated for his service to our country and our community. But he also goes above and beyond his work to support the mental health of fellow military and first responders through fitness and nutrition advice, and breathwork. His passion is to promote mental resiliency to overcome stress and support mental wellness within his community and for others interested in learning more.

Hildebrand was nominated by a friend who told us:

Josh is a person of strong character, dedication, loyalty, and giving back. Josh served as a marine in the United States Marine Corps but he didn’t stop there. He spent several years as the Chapter President of STL Sheep Dog Impact Assistance which is a non-profit organization focused on supporting our local military veterans who have been impacted by serving their country. Josh has been serving his community as a brave firefighter and paramedic since 2008. Simultaneously, Josh has provided life, fitness and nutrition advice and coaching in his community through 26 Athletics. Josh has been on a personal journey of his own for many years and has been vulnerable enough to share his experience and what he has learned with others in order to help them know they are not alone. Most recently, Josh launched a breath and exposure program for 26 Athletics which leverages the use of breathwork, ice and heat exposure to increase resiliency, decrease stress and promote restful sleep. For all these reasons and many more, I want to nominate Josh Hildebrand as a local HERO.

Hildebrand receives $500 from Brown & Brown Law Firm. David Shulman, director of marketing for Brown & Brown, presented Hildebrand with his check and thanked him for his service.

