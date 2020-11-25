Proud to Serve: Local veteran receives $500 for his role fighting forest fires all over the country

ST. LOUIS – Wesley Crider is an Army veteran who served in ROTC and with the Army National Guard early in his career. But he caught what he calls the “fire bug” and joined the US Forest Service, being called to put out threatening fires all over the country.

Most recently, he was in Oregon and Colorado fighting forest fires over the fall.

It’s this fire bug that he says keeps him going.

“Fire’s fun until you get one of those really hard days and then you question why you’re there but it’s a good job,” he said. “The folks and the mission that’s the draw for me.”

When the call comes, Wesley leaves behind his family. His wife and their two children, ages 3 and 18 months. His wife, Karena, nominated him for the Proud to Serve award, telling FOX 2 he deserves it:

“Wesley spends a couple weeks at a time all summer, away from his family doing his job as a wild land firefighter to provide for his wife and daughters. This summer he has been gone approximately 3 months, and is currently in Oregon. It is a dangerous job. He has a 3 yr old and 1 yr old. They have a single income family. He is also a veteran and served with the Army.”

“They go west or stay here… it’s dangerous… I saw a picture of him cutting a tree down that was burning!” she said.

But Wesley is humble and says he and his crew are just doing their job.

“We’re the guys on the ground, the boots on the ground, we’re the guys having the fun,” he said.

Fighting forest fires is a team effort in collaboration with local fire departments, federal agencies, and public information officers. Wesley says every fire is different, every crew is different, but the crews become very close.

“It requires a lot of thought, and looking down the road, getting ahead of things, staying out front, and being proactive,” he said. “Sometimes you get caught but you do the best you can and stay ahead of the fire.”

Wesley Crider receives $500 from www.brownlawoffice.com. David Shulman, the firm’s director of marketing, noted, “Wesley is a hero. We’re happy to help him in some way.”

If you would like to nominate a first responder, veteran or military member, click here.