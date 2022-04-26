ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Officer Herbert Donaldson always wanted to serve and protect for as long as he can remember. From a young age, his father who was a pastor instilled in his family that they need to leave the world a better place. This inspired Herbert to step up when able to serve his community throughout the entirety of his career.

Mr. Donaldson started off his professional career as a school resource officer and worked with students in the G.R.E.A.T Program (Gang Resistance Education and Training), which ultimately led to his interest in a career as a police officer at the Moline Acres Police Department. Although not directly working in a school anymore, Officer Herbert’s passion for helping students certainly did not stop there. He now works with the “promise program” which has students come to his police station one day a week for tutoring, mentorship as well as ACT prep. If the students obey the guidelines of the program and keep certain grades- he rewards them monthly by taking them on a field trip of their choice.

While not on duty, Mr. Donaldson assists families in the north county area with making food baskets during thanksgiving as well as assuring children have gifts on Christmas.

Herbert was nominated by officer David Bobo who told us:

“Officer Donaldson is really a behind-the-scenes guy helping all ages on duty as well as off duty. It is known during his off-duty time he could have kids in elementary and middle school here at the station tutoring. He will reach out to the parents and their school to make sure they stay on track.

Officer Donaldson monitors high school junior and seniors’ grades and ACT scores and assists them with meeting college reps and applying for scholarships.

He takes his own money along with donations and assists families in the north county area around Thanksgiving time with food baskets making sure each has a turkey and the trimmings. After that around Christmas time once again in the north county area, he does his part making sure kids of all ages have a gift or two under the Christmas tree. Never a complaint, never tired.

I believe he wears an invisible cape touching lives all year long.

He has approximately 36 years of combined law enforcement experience and doesn’t appear to be running out of gas.”

Officer Donaldson earns $500 from Brown & Brown Law Firm and our Proud to Serve Award.

