ST. LOUIS – Paramedic Jessica Clark has been working 24-hour shifts for over a decade with the Rock Township Ambulance District which supports Northeast Jefferson County including Antonia, Arnold, Barnhart, Fenton, Imperial, Kimmswick, and unincorporated portions of Jefferson County. Due to the 108 miles of coverage area, paramedic shifts often require additional hours. Jessica, a mother of two toddlers, still finds time to support her communities and its residents outside of her demanding job. She teaches and trains other paramedics, participates in CPR classes, and often asks for donations and other items for families who were impacted during fires or accidents. Jessica said she is always learning and loves her job. Her friend nominated her for the Proud to Serve Award and said:

“Not only is she a young mother of 2 young boys and a wife!! She is in charge of the Rock Township Paramedic Community Outreach and Facebook page that she started! She has taught other paramedics. She has helped the community with so many different fundraisers!! She keeps the community updated with knowledge! She has so many different hats I can’t even name it. I would like to nominate a beautiful young married mother of 2 who is a hero every day she puts on her uniform and has to leave her family. She is always spotlighting different causes and other heroes. She deserves it now!!!!”

Jessica Clark earned $500 from Brown & Brown Law Firm and our Proud to Serve Award.

