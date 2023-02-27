ST. LOUIS – One local first responder, military member, or veteran will be chosen each month on FOX 2 to receive $500 and the Proud to Serve award.

Sarah Jansen is an Edwardsville firefighter, a member of the 182nd Airlift Wing of the Illinois National Guard, and is studying to complete her training to become a paramedic. Sarah is following a long line of family members who also serve the residents of Southern Illinois. Her dad is still active in the Air Guard at Scott Air Force Base, and she has uncles and aunts who served as well.

Sarah was nominated by her mom, who told FOX 2:

“Sarah works hard and dedicates herself to helping others in all she does, with little time for herself. She is currently employed with the Edwardsville Fire Department, Belleville 911 Dispatch, and the 182nd airlift wing in Peoria. She is a certified EMT and is currently in school to be a paramedic. I’d love for her to know that she is a true asset everywhere she is.”

Sarah receives $500 from Brown & Brown Law Firm. She was joined by Ely Hadowsky from Brown & Brown who donates the $500 thank you gift each month.

If you would like to nominate a local first responder, veteran, or military member for our Proud to Serve award, click here.