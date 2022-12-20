ST. LOUIS – Dawn Tegeler has been supporting first responders in St. Charles County for 25 years. Working with police, sheriff departments, fire, and ambulance teams has earned her the FOX 2 Proud to Serve Award.

She began as part-time, but recently became the full-time assistant director of emergency communications. It’s a job that never sleeps, as dispatchers are on the job every hour of the day, including weekends and holidays. Her team includes 44 people who work shifts to be sure residents of St. Charles County are supported in their emergency needs.

However, Dawn also has a heart for the community. She is deeply connected with Youth In Need, a charity that supports early learning, counseling, and youth programs for kids in crisis.

Her nominator told us:

“Dawn has been a dispatcher for 25 years. She was a full-time dispatcher for 15 years, and then the last 10 years she dispatched part-time in addition to her full-time job as the shelter director at youth in need. She recently returned to dispatch full-time as the assistant director of emergency communications. Dawn has dedicated her life and heart to serving and helping others. She is always ready to get in the thick of things with no hesitation. She gives of herself selflessly. She’s been through a lot of tough hits and this would be a chance to give back to her, cause she’s constantly is giving so much of herself.

Dawn receives $500 from Brown & Brown Law Firm. Partner Ely Hadowsky presented Dawn with her check to appreciate her efforts as a Proud to Serve recipient.

Nominations for first responders, military, EMS, and veterans will continue in 2023. To nominate, click here.