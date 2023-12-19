ST. LOUIS – Detective Tim Hollman began his career in law enforcement on the night watch and pursued his interest in becoming a detective.

This Tuesday, he serves in the Sixth District unit for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. During his career, he has received Officer of the Month awards. He has also been a part of a large department of colleagues who have responded to many types of calls and investigations.

One, in particular, was a call for an abandoned vehicle that was discovered to have crashed against a fence. The vehicle was determined to be stolen, and while searching the vehicle, his colleague discovered a dog under the driver’s seat. He was able to get the dog out of the vehicle and bring him back to the station, where they named him ‘Stolo’ because he was found in a stolen car.

Det. Hollman took in the dog the first night and eventually adopted the puppy. He took care of his veterinarian’s needs and Stolo has become a member of his family.

A family member who nominated Detective Hollman told FOX 2:

Tim is an exceptionally dedicated asset to law enforcement. He has been awarded Officer of the Month several times and was recently awarded Officer of the Year. He works in the third district as a detective. This position was open to several candidates and interviews. Tim’s picture is used most times when new academy graduates are shown on news programs, even though it has been several years. An inspirational news piece. Tim has had life-saving rescues for people in accidents and other perilous events. Tim’s rescue of a puppy left in a stolen car, saving it from disaster, is now his greatest companion in their home together.

Det. Hollman receives $500 from Brown & Brown Law Firm and FOX 2’s Proud to Serve Award. If you would like to nominate a first responder, military member, or veteran, click here.