Proud to Serve: Sullivan police officer knew she wanted to serve from a young age

ST. LOUIS – Emily Post says she was raised in the back of a police car. At the early age of 12 years old, she’d spend weekends and holidays in the back of her mom’s patrol car when her mom picked up extra shifts. Emily’s mom, Betty, is a deputy in Cuba, Missouri.

Emily recalls having peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in the back of the car, and that sheriff’s office in town kept a watchful eye on her growing up.

“They are like family to me, so I knew what I wanted to do since I was extremely young,” she said.

Emily developed her passion to serve.

After high school, she followed in her dad and brother’s footsteps, joining the U.S. Marine Corps. She went to Okinawa.

“It’s a different kind of brotherhood that you’re never going to find anywhere else,” Emily said.

After a few years in the Marines, she became a police officer, eventually making it back to Missouri. Her first job was in a small town south of Kansas City. Now, she’s closer to home.

At just 24 years old, she says being young means, “I’m not that intimidating as other officers, so I think it helps me out and helps people feel more comfortable around me.”

Her desire to help others and hard work are what earned Emily Post this month’s Proud to Serve Award, $500 from Brown & Brown Law Firm. David Shulman from Brown & Brown says, “her passion to help people, that resonates with us. At Brown & Brown, that’s what we do every day. But in addition to that, she’s accomplished so much in such a short period of time and still has so much more in front of her.”

Emily knows her job is dangerous. She recently had an accidental drug exposure.

“I was searching a person and I got exposed and it almost immediately within a couple of minutes had me out,” she said.

Luckily, her sergeant was able to administer Narcan and save her life. But for Emily, the bad does not outweigh the good.

“Seeing people smile, seeing people on their worst days, and being able to make it a little better,” she said.

