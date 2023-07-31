ST. LOUIS — FOX 2’s Proud to Serve recipient for the month of July 2023 is Bo Caldwell, a Rock Community firefighter and paramedic, father of four including a 1-year-old and the husband of a critical care paramedic!

Bo has advanced his first responder skills set to include rappelling, boat rescues, hazmat training, and also serves as one of the Chaplains in the district. When he is not on his 48-hour shifts with Rock Community Fire Protection District, he is often doing ongoing trainings and also serves as a volunteer firefighter in his home community of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, where he answers the call to put out fires anytime he is at home.

In addition, Bo serves as a volunteer in the Honor Guard with Jefferson County. Bo says this career is a lifestyle, not a job.

He was nominated by a close friend who tells us:

Bo is a Firefighter/Paramedic with Rock Community. He is also a volunteer firefighter with Ste Genevieve Fire Dept. He is the first Pagin Chaplain in the Fire Dept in Missouri. He is certified in water rescue, ice rescue, hazmat rescue, and many more. He is married to Paramedic Amberley and a father of 4. His oldest is in the military. Bo is a very giving, generous, kind, determined, and loving person and when it comes to being a firefighter he brings that along with him on every call. He is the type of firefighter that will always keep learning more and more.

Bo Caldwell receives $500 from Brown & Brown Law Firm and FOX 2's Proud to Serve Award.