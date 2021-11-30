St. Ann Police commissioner receives $500 for his support of the community

ST. ANN, Mo. – People all around St. Louis know the many ways Scott Collett supports his community. That’s what earned him our Proud to Serve award and $500 from Brown & Brown Law Firm.

For the past 9 years, Collett has supported the needs of the St. Ann Police Department as police commissioner. He also owns his own landscaping company and dedicates his time to a charity whose mission is to provide sporting equipment for children of families in need.

St. Louis Youth Sports Outreach provides lightly used and sometimes new donated sports equipment to children who otherwise may not be able to play sports due to the high cost of equipment.

But Commissioner Collett also hosts toy drives, food drives, and benefits for families in the St. Ann area. Right now, he is in the middle of a toy drive and his efforts have provided over 400 families with items and toys they need during the holidays. Any overage of items donated is given to other police departments and communities outside of St. Ann.

He was nominated by another community member who told us:

Scott selflessly holds food and toy drives to provide food and gifts for families in St Ann and surrounding areas at Christmas. He also helps run St. Louis Youth Sports Outreach providing free sporting equipment to all kids in need. He does this all while working as police commissioner and running his own company.

We salute Scott Collett! If you would like to nominate a first responder, military, or veteran for our Proud to Serve award, click here.