PT’s nightclub is closing in Centreville

CENTREVILLE, Ill.- PT’s nightclub in Centreville announced on Facebook today that it is closing its doors. The post says this was not an easy decision or one that the business wanted to make.

The post also thanks all of PT’s supporters from the last 30 years.

An Oct. 26 tweet said the establishment would be back open once the governor allowed it to stay open inside and at normal business hours.

The business says its two other sister locations in Sauget are planning on reopening once COVID restrictions allow.