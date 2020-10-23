Public gives Missouri State Highway Patrol 93.9% approval rating

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Recent public opinion says the Missouri State Highway Patrol is fulfilling its mission of service and protection.

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announced the results of the 2020 Public Opinion Survey. Through a web based survey, a total of 2,476 people responded to from August 1 to 31, 2020. This included 1,944 Missouri residents, 64 nonresidents, and 468 respondents who did not disclose this information.

This is what they found:

93.9% of the respondents gave the Patrol a good or excellent overall rating.

94.3% indicated appearance, attitude, and demeanor good or excellent.

94.1% of the respondents reported the overall competence of MSHP employees to be good or excellent.

51.3% of the respondents reported having had direct contact with the Patrol.

89.8% of those respondents who had direct contact with the Patrol reported a good or excellent experience.

80.1% of respondents indicated enforcing criminal law was the most important duty performed by the MSHP. Detecting/deterring the flow of illegal drugs (73.3%) and traffic crash investigation (70.7%) followed as being very important duties of the MSHP.

73.5% of respondents indicated MSHP officers are doing an effective to very effective job at deterring alcohol-related boating crashes.

88.3% approve of DWI saturation patrols and 84.6% approve of sobriety checkpoints being used to detect and remove intoxicated drivers from Missouri roadways.



“I appreciate all those who took the time to respond to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Public Opinion Survey,” said Colonel Olson. “Your feedback will help us evaluate how we serve and protect. We take our mission seriously, and are proud to serve as your Missouri State Highway Patrol.”



The 2020 Missouri State Highway Patrol Public Opinion Survey is available in its entirety on the Patrol’s web site: www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov.