Public pools to remain closed during St. Louis County stay-at-home orders

CLAYTON, Mo. – Looking forward to swimming when the weather turns warmer? Well, St. Louis County’s stay-at-home orders also apply to pools.
A statement provided by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health says:
“While there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can survive in properly disinfected swimming pool water; the virus can be spread in and around a swimming pool environment through person-to-person contact and contact with contaminated surfaces. The current Stay at Home Order lists as prohibited activities: “activities regarding places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, including but not limited to locations with…water parks…”St. Louis County Health Department
Public pool owners/operators that have questions or concerns should contact pools.dph@stlouisco.com.
The stay-at-home orders in St. Louis County were recently extended indefinitely. They will reconsider the orders some time next month.