Public visitation today for retired St. Louis police captain who was murdered

ST. LOUIS – In some ways, the death of David Dorn brought our community together at a very trying time. Last week many marched in his honor throughout the streets of St. Louis and even President Donald Trump tweeted his respects.

The St. Louis community can thank Dorn for his service, one last time today. David Dorn’s visitation will be held on June 9 from 1:00 p.m until 7:00 p.m. at the Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church.

He was killed last week by looters at a north St. Louis Pawn Shop. He was 77 years old. Dorn served 38 years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and later became chief of the Moline Acres Police Department.

24-year-old Stephan Cannon has been charged in connection with his. He has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, and three counts of armed criminal action as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The family will have a private funeral June 10.