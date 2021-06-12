Pulse of St. Louis: Willie Moore Jr. on his documentary “The Missing Piece”

ST. LOUIS– The UnGun Institute in St. Louis is working to help families that have experienced trauma. On this week’s Pulse of St. Louis, learn about the resources available help families heal.

Also, nationally syndicated radio host, Willie Moore Jr. talks about his powerful documentary entitled The Missing Peace.

The film chronicles Moore’s emotional journey to find his biological parents and pays tribute to his adoptive parents. Hear Moore’s inspiring story in his own words and his message to children hoping to be adopted.