52 year Christmas toy program struggles during pandemic, University encourages careers in health care

ST. LOUIS – Santa’s Helpers Inc., a prominent non-profit organization has been giving gifts to children and families in the St. Louis area during the holiday season for 52 years. However, Santa’s Helpers is struggling amid the pandemic and is in desperate need of help.

On The Pulse of St. Louis, hear from the executive director who has issued a plea for toys for babies and teenage boys and girls. Also, see how A.T. Still University is encouraging young students, especially minorities to pursue careers in healthcare.