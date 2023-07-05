ST. LOUIS — The Maryland Heights Police Department is bidding farewell to one of its own. At nine years young, K9 Bax will retire next week, following a proud, accomplished tenure.

“It’s been the hardest job title as a police officer – working the dog and being a K9 handler,”

Officer Alex Waldroup said. “But it’s also been the most rewarding.”

Bax has been with the department – and by Waldroup’s side – for the past seven years. The purebred German Shepherd has handled everything from narcotics, to building searches, to suspect apprehension.

A few years ago, Waldroup and Bax were featured in Working Dog Magazine.

“Working Dog Magazine selected him as a good representative for the community we work for – that provides a positive aspect not just for the police department, but for the community as a whole. He grabs a hold of the community, which recognizes him – and the work that he does,” Waldroup said.

Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda spoke with Officer Waldroup about the retirement program planned for Bax.