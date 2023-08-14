ST. LOUIS — As the school year draws near, area police and fire departments are training for worst-case scenarios.

The Clayton Police and Fire Departments recently took part in an all-day, active shooter response training at Wydown Middle School. While the event was simulated, it was nevertheless realistic and heart-stopping, challenging officers’ decision-making in a high stress environment.

On this week’s Pulse of St. Louis, Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda spoke with Clayton Police Chief Mark Smith and Clayton School District Communications Officer and Safety and Security Coordinator Luke Heitert about the active shooter response training.