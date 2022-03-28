ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Fans of Kathy Najimy will have an opportunity to hear the actor speak in person next month. Najimy will be the featured guest speaker at “Sisters Act!” – an event marking the 125th anniversary for the National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis.

The name, Sisters Act! Is a nod to Najimy’s beloved role in the 1992 film, Sister Act.

Pulse of St. Louis host Jasmine Huda spoke with NCJW’s Susan Katzman about Najimy’s role as an actor and activist.

“She speaks our language. The things that we’re engaged in, on behalf of women, children and families, but particularly for women. Be it trafficking, be it domestic abuse, so many of the issues that we’re engaged in, she advocates,” Katzman said.

Katzman is the co-chair of Sisters Act! and immediate Past President of the NCJW St. Louis.

Click here for tickets to attend Sisters Act! April 27 at the Ritz-Carlton.