ST. LOUIS, Mo. – With more than 700 Afghan refugees arriving in St. Louis in 2021, a local organization is doing its part to make sure families feel welcome in their new home.

Welcome Neighbor STL hosts a variety of programs, including an upcoming event to celebrate the spirit of the holiday season.

A Santa event December 10 will provide Afghan children gifts and an opportunity to meet other families who have settled in St. Louis.

Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda spoke with Welcome STL’s Madeleine Grucza, Lindsay Spencer, and Zohra Zaimi about the event, along with other Welcome Neighbor STL programs.

For more information on volunteering with Welcome Neighbor STL, visit https://welcomeneighborstl.org/