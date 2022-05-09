ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The oldest African-American parade in the country is making a triumphant return. After a two-year Covid hiatus, the Annie Malone May Day Parade will fill the streets of downtown St. Louis this Sunday, May 15. The parade is the largest fundraiser for the Annie Malone Children and Family Service Center.

Annie Malone was a self-made millionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist who is credited with helping enrich the lives of thousands of African-Americans in the St. Louis area. Malone created Poro, a company that specialized in hair treatment products for black women. She also founded a cosmetology school.

The center originally served as Malone’s St. Louis Colored Orphans Home. More than a century later, it provides critical support programs including crisis care, educational and social services, and community-based outreach for children and families.

The event will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, rain or shine.

Annie Malone CEO Keisha Davis, Board Member Alderwoman Pam Boyd, and student Maree Walker spoke with Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda on The Pulse of St. Louis.