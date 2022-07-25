ST. LOUIS, Mo. – New pencils, a backpack, and a pair of tennis shoes can get kids pumped for a new school year.It’s why the National Council of Jewish Women’s Back to School Store aims to provide children of lesser means the tools they need for their return to the classroom.

Over the last two decades, the program has helped more than 25,000 students. For information on how to sponsor a student for the Back to School Store, visit this website.

NCJW CEO Ellen Alper and Community Impact Director Amanda Stein joined Jasmine Huda to discuss the upcoming event and how NCJW has adapted during Covid on this week’s Pulse of St. Louis.